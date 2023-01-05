Capital Investment Counsel Inc Invests $259,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,006,656,000 after buying an additional 194,170 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,740,000 after buying an additional 235,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after buying an additional 240,210 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,135,000 after buying an additional 80,329 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after buying an additional 823,367 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.2 %

DE opened at $423.48 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $423.09 and a 200-day moving average of $371.66.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

