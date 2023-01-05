Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Allstate by 50.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $797,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Allstate by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $607,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Allstate to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

Allstate Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $138.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.86, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $111.85 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.