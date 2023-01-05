F3Logic LLC Sells 271 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

F3Logic LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 181.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after purchasing an additional 959,810 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,482 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Albemarle Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.42.

Albemarle stock opened at $223.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

