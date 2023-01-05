The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Allstate by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in Allstate by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Allstate by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Allstate Stock Up 1.7 %

ALL stock opened at $138.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.57. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -239.44%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

