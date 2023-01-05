The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council decreased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,541,000 after purchasing an additional 184,272 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,545,000 after purchasing an additional 212,961 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,795,000 after purchasing an additional 80,313 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525,319 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,654,000 after acquiring an additional 316,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.13.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Shares of EL opened at $261.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.24 and its 200-day moving average is $240.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $368.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

