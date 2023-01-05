Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $177.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $153.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.