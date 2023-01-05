Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.0% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.7 %

AEP stock opened at $95.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.