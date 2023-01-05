Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth $1,819,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,625.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,271. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Mills Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $83.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

