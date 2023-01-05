Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $557,000 Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $380.23 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.74. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.28.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

