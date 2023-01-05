13,393 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 20.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE BSX opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average is $41.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 110.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $517,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,136,393.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,101,442. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

