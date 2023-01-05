Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC dropped their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.35.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $316.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $156.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.57. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

