Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.21.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $721.90 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $925.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $705.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $660.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.