Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 180.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,149 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of American Tower by 43.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Tower Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.81.

NYSE AMT opened at $219.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.69. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $101.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.05%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.