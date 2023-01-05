Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 739 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 96,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,107,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $352.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $358.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $439.41.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

