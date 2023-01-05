Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $76.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.43. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

