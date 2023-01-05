Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $250.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $298.75.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.43.

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

