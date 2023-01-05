Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,389 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after purchasing an additional 370,993 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,156,000 after purchasing an additional 97,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,765,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,603,000 after acquiring an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $187.23 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $191.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.74 and its 200 day moving average is $171.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

