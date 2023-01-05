F3Logic LLC Buys 6,003 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

F3Logic LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,303 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 355.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GOLD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 5.9 %

GOLD stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

