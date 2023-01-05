Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 966,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,089 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $73,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Novartis by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $91.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.54 and a 200 day moving average of $83.76. The company has a market cap of $203.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

