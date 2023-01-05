Balentine LLC Acquires Shares of 6,557 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,557 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 23,937 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Workday by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Workday by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Workday by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $171.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.88 and a 200 day moving average of $157.93. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $261.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,579,414.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,644 shares of company stock worth $21,544,957. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

