Kwmg LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,504,000 after buying an additional 8,547,343 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,489,000 after buying an additional 3,656,422 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,553,000 after buying an additional 1,714,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,872,000 after buying an additional 1,404,468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $106.25 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $116.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.33.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

