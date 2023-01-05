AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $3,599,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

NYSE ABBV opened at $163.69 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.26 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $289.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

