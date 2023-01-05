Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $238.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.17 and its 200-day moving average is $238.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

