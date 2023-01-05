Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,790 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Netflix by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,370,717,000 after buying an additional 1,131,860 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in Netflix by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,045,239,000 after buying an additional 973,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.54.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $309.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $592.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

