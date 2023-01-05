Truist Financial Corp Purchases 18,021 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,021 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.24% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $108,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $205.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $253.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.81.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

