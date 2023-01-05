Cornerstone Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $201.39 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $259.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.85 and its 200 day moving average is $196.01. The company has a market cap of $125.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.