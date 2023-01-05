Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,281 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $77,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $391.57 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $614.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.96. The company has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.89.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

