Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,202,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $258.02 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $275.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.60 and a 200-day moving average of $241.20. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.