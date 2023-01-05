Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $554.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $582.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.56. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

