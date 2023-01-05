Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,939,000 after acquiring an additional 691,053 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 18,796.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 430,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,507,000 after acquiring an additional 250,062 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 228,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $240.46 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $254.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.54. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,363,340.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,363,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

