Truist Financial Corp Has $79.95 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,991 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of S&P Global worth $79,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,007 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,268,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,097,000 after acquiring an additional 313,037 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.06.

SPGI opened at $341.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.96. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $463.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

