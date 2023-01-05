Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $264.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.57. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.