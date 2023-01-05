Hancock Whitney Corp Has $18.56 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,713,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $147.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $367.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $294.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.80.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

