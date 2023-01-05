Kwmg LLC Sells 100 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kwmg LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 2,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.0 %

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $147.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $294.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.