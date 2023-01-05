Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,091 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 184.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $99.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.06. The company has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

