Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Takes $203,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $153.38 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.