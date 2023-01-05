General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 1.0% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 16.4% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,823 shares of company stock worth $5,683,271 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.8 %

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills stock opened at $83.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.