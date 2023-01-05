iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after acquiring an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 630,526 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,094,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,627,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,428,000 after acquiring an additional 80,540 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $244.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.74. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $286.56.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

