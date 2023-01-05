Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Raised by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,239,000 after acquiring an additional 150,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.64.

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $310.30 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $213.16 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

