Ballentine Partners LLC Has $884,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Sysco by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,646 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Sysco by 27.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,654 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 10,810.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,113,000 after acquiring an additional 831,790 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,587,000 after acquiring an additional 608,222 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $76.68 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.99.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 69.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.