Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 799 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 87,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 982.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,240 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 11.8% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 14.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,029,349 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.82.

AFL stock opened at $71.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $72.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

