Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 801 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Stock Down 3.5 %

Cigna stock opened at $310.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.93. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.16 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.64.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

