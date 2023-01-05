Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 283 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $492.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $531.23 and a 200 day moving average of $502.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.53.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

