Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $127.20 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.89.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

