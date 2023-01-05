Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $2,629,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $6,735,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 41,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $64.66 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $143.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.78.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

