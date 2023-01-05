Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Netflix by 526,574.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after buying an additional 3,106,790 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 44.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,370,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,860 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of Netflix by 53.6% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,045,239,000 after acquiring an additional 973,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $309.41 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $592.84. The company has a market capitalization of $137.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix to $405.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.54.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

