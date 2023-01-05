Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $247,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $104.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.70 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.73 and its 200 day moving average is $159.39.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,562.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

