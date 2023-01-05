iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,625 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $68.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.56. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $85.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

