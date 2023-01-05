Truist Financial Corp Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,423 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $59,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $106.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

