Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317,527 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $60,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,126,000 after purchasing an additional 721,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,204,000 after purchasing an additional 248,478 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,131,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,626,000 after purchasing an additional 255,746 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $84.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $114.80.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

